Court imposes embargo on Chhatradal activities

DHAKA, Sept 23, 2019 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today imposed embargo on the

activities of newly elected central committee of Jatiyatabadi Chhatradal,

student wing of BNP.

Dhaka 4th Senior Assistant Judge Nusrat Sahara Bithi passed the order,

also asking Chhatradal president Fazlur Rahman Khokon and general secretary

Iqbal Hossain Shyamol to show causes in seven days why their committee shall

not be declared illegal.

“The court has imposed temporary embargo on the activities of the

Chhatradal committee and also asked the president and general secretary to

show causes why their committee shall not be declared illegal,” concerned

bench-clerk Kalyan Kumar Saha told BSS.

The court on September 12 imposed temporary embargo on Chhatradal

council, allowing a plea filed by religious-affairs secretary Amanullah Aman

of the last committee.