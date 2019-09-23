BFIU freezes bank accounts of Shamim, Khaled

DHAKA, Sept 23, 2019 (BSS) – The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has confiscated the bank accounts of Golam Kibria Shamim alias GK Shamim and Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan due to their alleged involvement in money laundering and criminal activities.

“Due to lodging of lawsuit against them, we have confiscated their bank accounts for investigation. During the investigation, they can’t transact money through their accounts,” Head of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) Abu Hena Mohd Razee Hassan told BSS today.

GK Shamim, who is now on a 10-day remand, was arrested on Friday for his alleged involvement in tender manipulation, extortion, and running drugs and gambling rackets.

After his arrest, some people submitted cheques to different banks to withdraw money from Shamim’s accounts. Sensing the matter, landers sought suggestion from BFIU on whether they would accept cheques.

Earlier, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Jubo League leader Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan from his Gulshan residence for reportedly running an illegal casino in the city’s Fakirerpool area.

He is also president of Youngmen’s Club, Fakirerpool where the casino is situated. RAB arrested Khaled after a RAB mobile court detained 142 people from the casino.