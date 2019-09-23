Malnutrition affects children’s normal development

DHAKA, Sept 23, 2019 (BSS) – Polash Islam, a only one and half years old

boy, was admitted to Borolekha upazila health complex in Moulvibazar district

with severe malnutrition a few days ago. His weight is just six and half

kilograms at the time when it was supposed to be nine to 10-kg. Even his

height is not much for his age.

Polash’s mother Saima said that he was not taking enough food for the last

couple of days. He was just crying and crying. He looked so tired that

prompted her to get Polash admitted to the health complex for treatment.

Mother of four children Saima said she was married off at the age of only

16 years. She has more three daughters and they are healthy. But her son was

born with less weight.

Like Polash, Rafiza was also admitted to another health complex of

Moulvibazar district four months back. Two-year-old Rafiza was only 6.7-kg

when she was admitted to the hospital.

Rafiza’s mother Sumaiya said her daughter was suffering from severe

malnutrition since her early age. She was born with only 1.5 kg weight. Four

months ago, she was admitted to the health complex.

After five days of treatment, the doctors released Rafiza with prescribing

some medicines. Now, her weight has increased a little bit and she is now

9.03-kg. But she was not as taller as her age, Sumaiya continued.

According to the registers of health complexes and other hospitals and

clinics in Sylhet and Moulvibazar districts, a good number of children were

admitted to different hospitals with acute malnutrition and less height for

last few months.

Experts said the United Nations (UN) attached importance to nutrition to

achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As per the SDG-2, making

hunger free society, achieving food security and removing malnutrition are

must. So, the government should give more importance on the issue of

malnutrition, they added.

Child specialists Dr Saidur Rahman Shohag said many mother are not

conscious about feeding their children from the very first day of birth to

two years. Even, they are not aware that how essential the nutrition is for

their babies from their pregnancy period to two years of child birth.

According to a UNICEF survey, conducted in 2013, low educated mother and

their socio-economic hardship are blamed for their children’s malnutrition.

Bangladesh Demographic and Health Survey (BDHS) 2014 reveled that the

percentage of dwarf children aged between one to five years is 36 while it

was 41 percent in 2011, 43 percent in 2007 and 51 percent in 2004. As per the

report, the percentage of dwarf children is found higher in Sylhet division

which was 49.6 percent in 2014.

Dr Saidur said adequate nutrition is needed for the overall development of

children. Otherwise, they will suffer mentally. Lake of proper awareness of

parents and early marriages are the main reasons behind the malnutrition of

children.

Department of Family Planning Director of nutrition Dr Mohammad Younus

said the ratio of malnutrition is decreasing.

“There is ‘Pusti Corner’ (nutrition corner) in every upazila health complex

across the country. Besides, our field-level employees are advising parents

as well about the nutrition of children and mother,” he added.