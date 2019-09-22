SC issues guideline for judicial officers for using social media

DHAKA, Sept 22, 2019 (BSS) – The Supreme Court today issued a guideline for judicial officers for using social networking sites, asking them not to use those sites in any way from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

“A kind of addiction is created over the excessive use of social networking sites, which can leave a negative impact on personal and professional life. A decision has been taken to give a guideline, recommended by the Supreme Court Special Committee for Judicial Reforms, to be followed by the judicial officers while using social networking sites,” a Supreme Court notification signed by Registrar General Dr Md Zakir Hossain said.

The apex court authorities asked the judicial officers not to give any unnecessary and unimportant status or post and remain alert while selecting write-ups, audio or video clips for sharing on the sites.

The Supreme Court also directed them to make sure about the accuracy and reliability of the information shared on the social networking sites, showing maximum caution and prudence of a judge while publishing or exchanging personal and family information on the sites.

“(You) have to adopt maximum caution in exchanging information and selecting friends on the social networking sites. No person or company related to cases in respective workplaces cannot be added as a friend on the personal account on social networking sites,” the guideline added.