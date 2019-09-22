BSS Delhi correspondent Aminul Islam Mirja elected MC member of FCC

DHAKA, Sept 22, 2019 (BSS) – Aminul Islam Mirja, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) New Delhi Correspondent, has been elected Managing Committee (MC) member of Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia (FCC) recently.

He is the first Bangladeshi who was inducted to the managing committee of the prestigious organization in New Delhi, according to a message received here today.

Earlier, former BSS New Delhi Correspondents– incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim, Jahangir Hossain and Shafiqul Karim– were the general members of the FCC.

Aminul Islam arrived in New Delhi in October last year being posted as New Delhi Correspondent of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), the national news agency of Bangladesh. He is also the member of Press Club of India, New Delhi.

FCC is a club of professional journalists working for the international media having 1000 plus members including 500 plus foreign journalists and photographers covering the South Asian countries (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, the Maldives, Afghanistan and Tibet).

In addition to journalists, diplomats, lawyers, and people dealing with the media from non-governmental organizations and companies are the associate members of FCC, an affiliated body of the International Association of Press Clubs (IAPC).

Since its inception in 1958, FCC has been organizing different international events including media interaction with foreign dignitaries, tours and also offering media fellowships to its members. It also organizes different national events, festivals and get together of its members.