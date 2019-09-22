Bangabandhu’s dream of building ‘Sonar Bangla’ being fulfilled: Sadhan

NAOGAON, Sept 22, 2019 (BSS) – Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder today said the dreams of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for building ‘Sonar Bangla’ are being fulfilled under the pragmatic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“Our country’s economic growth is going great gun under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The socio-economic condition of people is changing optimistically. The government is working relentlessly to make Bangladesh prosperous across the country,” he said.

He was addressing a public rally organized by district administration at Zero Point of Sapahar Upazila in the district for thanking Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as she recently gave approval to establish an economic zone at Sapahar.

The district administration organized the event with Deputy Commissioner Md Haroon-or-Rashid in the chair.

“The Premier is putting all out efforts to materialize her father’s (Bangabandhu) dreams of building the ‘Sonar Bangla’, Sadhan said, Premier Minister has given approval to establish an economic zone in Naogaon’s Sapahar Upazila.

The rally was attended, among others, by Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority Executive Member and Additional Secretary Md Harunur Rashid, Deputy Superintendent of Police AKM Hafiz Akhter, Naogaon District Awami League (AL) President Abdul Malek and Naogaon Zilla Parishad Chairman Advocate Fazle Rabbi.