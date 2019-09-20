Masakadza brings down curtain on his 18-year career

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 20, 2019 (BSS)-Zimbabwe skipper Hamilton Masakadza

brought down his 18-year long International career with winning note as he

led the side from the front to clinch a seven-wicket victory over Afghanistan

on Friday.

Although it was just an academic interest, the match between Afghanistan

and Zimbabwe was a big occasion for Zimbabwe skipper Hamilton Masakadza as he

ended his career playing 310 international matches across formats.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) acknowledged his contribution for the

Zimbabwe cricket, presenting him a crest after the match.

Bangladesh is indeed close to heart of Masakadza, as he played the

domestic cricket and BPL here regularly.

The Zimbabwean Cricket Board marked the occasion by putting his nick name

Madhura (310) on his back.

He was given guard of honour by the two teams while he was coming to open

the innings alongside Brendan Taylor after Afghanistan posted 155-8.

Zimbabwe was eliminated from the race of the final even before match after

losing three straight matches.

Masakadza’s one dream was to beat Afghanistan in T20 cricket and it was

finally materialized.

After conceding eight straight defeats to Afghans in this format, Zimbabwe

finally got the victory in Masakadza’s farewell match.

“We need to build on a few things going forward,” he said earlier.

“We’ve never beaten Afghanistan in a T20 game, so that’s one thing to

correct.” And he himself led the side to correct it.

Masakadza valued the support offered by the host board to enable

Zimbabwe’s participation in the tourney that also involves Afghanistan.

This was be Zimbabwe’s first appearance on the field since their

suspension by the ICC in July, which effectively ended their chances of being

involved in the World T20 Qualifiers. But the suspension doesn’t prohibit

them from playing bilateral or tri-lateral cricket.

Zimbabwe Cricket had earlier flip-flopped on their involvement in the tri-

series, before eventually giving the go-ahead for the tour, facilitated by an

accommodating Bangladesh board.