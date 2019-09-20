Afghanistan bats against Zimbabwe in Masakadza’s farewell match

CHATOOGRAM, Sept 20, 2019 (BSS)- Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan won the

toss and elected to bat first against Zimbabwe in their third match of Tri-

nation T20 series on Friday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza will retire from the International

cricket after the match.

The Southern African nation has already been eliminated from the race of

final after conceding three straight defeats but they want to bid a fitting

farewell to their captain by winning the match.

Zimbabwe, however, fielded an unchanged side, which lost their last match

to Bangladesh 39 runs.

Afghanistan who already confirmed final alongside Bangladesh brought up

three changes to the squad.

Karim Janat, Najeeb Tarakai and Fareed Ahmad replaced by Shafiqullah

Shafiq, Dawlat Zadran and Fazal Niazai who made his T20 debut with this

match.

Line Ups:

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wicket-keeper), Hazratullah Zazai,

Shafiqullah Shafiq, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin

Naib, Fazal Niazai, Rashid Khan(captain), Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Dawlat Zadran

Zimbabwe: Brendan Taylor(wicket-keeper), Hamilton Masakadza(captain), Regis

Chakabva, Sean Williams, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami,

Neville Madziva, Kyle Jarvis, Ainsley Ndlovu and Chris Mpofu