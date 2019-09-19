Bangladesh Cup Archery begins

DHAKA, Sept 19, 2019 (BSS)- The Modhumoti Bank Bangladesh Cup Archery Dhaka stage-3 that kicked off today (Thursday) at Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in the city’s Tongi.

On the first day of the qualification round, ace archer Ruman Sana of Bangladesh Ansar emerged top in the recurve men’s singles event with a score of 689 followed by Hakim Ahmed Rubel of BKSP (659) while Tamimul Islam and Prodipto Chakma of BKSP finished third and fourth position with a score of 647 each.

In the recurve women’s singles events, Eti Khatun of Teerondaz Sangsad emerged top after scoring 632 followed by Mehnaz Akter Monira of Dhaka Army Archery Club who placed at second position scoring 631.

Beauty Roy of Teerondaz Sangsad and Nasrin Akter of Dhaka Army Archery Club finished third and fourth place after scoring 626 and 603 respectively.

In the compound men’s singles, Sohel Rana of Dhaka Army Archery Club emerged top after scoring 689 and Asim Kumatr Das of Teerondaz Sangsad placed behind Rana also scoring 689 while Siyam iddique and Ashikuzzaman Anoy of Teerondaz Sangsad finished third and fourth position scoring equal 683.

In the compound women’s singles, Bonna Akter of Bangladesh Ansar emerged top scoring 681 while Susmita Bonik of Bangladesh Army Archery Club finished second position scoring 680. Shamoly Roy of Bangladesh Ansar and Tamanna Parveen of Dhaka Army Archery Club finished third and fourth position scoring 677 and 667 respectively.

In the recurve men’s team event, Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) emerged top scoring 1953 followed by Bangladesh Ansar (1896), Dhaka Army Archery Club (1872) Quantum Sportiam (1848)

while in the recurve women’s teamevent, Dhaka Army Archery Club emerged top scoring 1792, followed by BKSP (1727) and Bangladesh Ansar (1603).

In the recurve mixed team events, Dhaka Army Archery Club emerged top scoring 1260 followed by Terondaz Sangsad (1259), BKSP (1251) and Bangladesh Ansar (1245).

In the compound men’s team event, Teerondaz Sangsad emerged top after scoring 2055 while Dhaka Army Archery Club placed at second position scoring 2044.

Besides, BKSP and Bangladesh Ansar finished third and fourth position after scoring 2018 and 2012 respectively.

In the compound women’s team event, Bangladesh Ansar emerged top after scoring 2021 and Dhaka Army Archery Club placed at second position after scoring 1348 while BKSP finished third position after scoring 1854.

While in the compound mixed teamevent, Dhaka Army Archery Club emerged top after scoring 1369, Bangladesh Ansar stood at second position after scoring 1363, Terondaz Sangsad finished third position scoring 1352 while BKSP finished fourth position scoring 1324.

A total of 95 archer including 65 of men’s and 30 of women’s from nine renowned clubs – Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan, Tirondaj Sangsad, Bangladesh Ansar, Border Guard Bangladesh, Bangladesh Air Force, Quantum Sportiam , Standard Bangladesh Archery Club and Tiger Club are taking part in the two-day meet, sponsored by Modhumoti Bank Limited and organised by Bangladesh Archery Federation.