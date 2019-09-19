Prof Mujib joins as CGC principal

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 19, 2019 (BSS) – Professor Mujibul Hoque Chowdhury joined

as the principal of Chattogram Government College (CGC) today.

A former student of CGC, Mujib joined the 8th Bangladesh Civil Service

(BCS) as lecturer of Botany in education cadre.

Prior to his appointment as principal, he carried out duty as the vice

principal of CGC and also taught in Laksham Government Nowbab Foyezunnesa

College, Satkhania Government College, Gachbaria Government College, Noakhali

Government College, Government Teachers Training College and Government city

college.

Earlier, the newly appointed principal placed wreath at the portrait of

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the campus of the

college.

Chattogram Government College, the country’s most ancient, glorified and

traditional educational institution, was established in 1869.