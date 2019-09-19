Mahmudullah sees X-factor in Aminul

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 19, 2019 (BSS)-Bangladesh senior player Mahmudullah Riyad saw an X-factor in leg-spinner Aminul Islam Biplob, saying that the youngster has the intent to thrive in the International cricket.

“I personally wanted him (Aminul) to do well in the match even though I didn’t know him and never saw him before he made into the national team,” Mahmdullah said here on Thursday.

“But when I saw him in the net in Dhaka, I felt some X factor in him. That’s why I personally wanted him to bowl well in the match. If he does well, the team will be benefitted.”

Mahmudullah said he is happy to see Aminul Biplob doing well in the match as he claimed 2-18 in four overs to contribute in team’s 39-run win against Zimbabwe.

But what caught the attention was his disciplined bowling and control, something which Bangladesh team management didn’t get from the bowlers who gave the hopes that they could solve the dearth of a leg-spinner in the country.

“The way he was bowling was excellent. I had talked to Shakib also when he was bowling. He is a good fielder also and he has the batting ability. I think the way he starts and if he keeps it up, he will bring many success for Bangladesh cricket,” Mahmudullah said.

Coming in to bowl in the seventh over, Aminul picked up his maiden T20I wicket with just his third ball when he dismissed Tinotenda Mutumbodzi, who went for a big shot and was caught at long off.

The 19-year-old went on to pick his second wicket when he trapped Zimbabwe skipper Hamilton Masakadza, who went for a slog sweep, expecting a turn but it didn’t turn and instead went on to hit Masakadza’s back foot.

“I was talking to him [Aminul Islam] on the field and told him: whatever you do, do it with courage. I think he was also feeling that. I felt that he was quite aggressive when he was bowling and fielding, which is very important in T20 cricket. It might not work every day, but it will give him success most of the time. I am very happy about his performance,” Mahmudullah concluded.