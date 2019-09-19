Mother, two daughters hacked to death in Narayanganj

NARAYANGANJ, Sept 19, 2019 (BSS) – A mother and her two daughters were hacked to death allegedly by unidentified miscreants at Siaikhoa in Siddhirganj upazila in the district today.

The deceased were identified as Nasrin, 28, wife of Sumon Mia; and her daughters – Nusrat, 6, and Khadiza, 2.

Sumon works in a petrol pump in the area and performs his duty on night shift.

Police said the incident took place at the sixth floor of a seven-story building in the morning.

Returning from office, Sumon found her wife and two daughters dead on the floor. Later, he informed police about the murder.

Police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.