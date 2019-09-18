Govt working to provide global standard training to nurses: PM

KASHIMPUR, Gazipur, Sept 18, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

today said her government is working to upgrade nurses training standard to

an international level to meet growing demand of specialized nurses in home

and abroad.

“We are working to upgrade the training system for the nurses to an

international level,” she said while speaking as the chief guest at a

certificate giving ceremony among the pioneering graduates of the Sheikh

Fazilatunnesa Mujib Memorial KPJ Specialized Hospital and Nursing College

here.

The prime minister said “We need a large number of nurses. We have built

nursing institutes for which specialised nurses are required. And for this,

we need to give quality training to them. We have already sent nurses abroad

for taking foreign training and are working to make sure they get

international level training.”

Sheikh Rehana, Vice President of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Memorial Trust and younger daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was present on the occasion as the special guest.

The premier however said the certificate distribution ceremony among the

first graduates from such an international level organisation will also

encourage the boys and girls of the country to join this profession.

Describing healthcare service as a noble profession, she said “I hoped that

you (fresh graduating nurses), who achieved the certificates through hard

working, will engage yourselves in rendering services to the distressed

people by applying your acquired knowledge and experience.”

Spelling out her government’s initiative to develop graduate and post-

graduate nurses, the prime minister said all nurses have to take care of the

patients more sincerely as the government has given them honour and elevated

their status.

“Once upon a time the nursing profession was mostly neglected despite it is

a noble profession, but, the Awami League government has upgraded the status

of nurses to second class and increased their salaries in a bid to encourage

people joining the profession,” she said.

The premier also distributed certificates among all the graduates and Prime

Minister’s Award among Rubina Jesmin of the 2014-15 session student and post

basic students Kamrun Nahar (2014-15 session) and Rina Akhter (2016-17

session) for their educational excellence.

As many as 79 students including 57 post basic students have completed

their graduation as the pioneering batch from the college.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque was on the dais.

Prof Dr Dato’ Lokman Saim, Vice-Chancellor and Dean of School of Medicine

of the KPJ Healthcare University College in Malaysia addressed the function

as graduation speaker while Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Sheikh

Fazilatunnesa Mujib Memorial KPJ Specialized Hospital and Nursing College

Prof Taufik Bin Ismail gave welcome address.

Khairul Islam, one of the students of 2014-15 session of the college, also

spoke on the occasion on behalf of the graduates.

The nursing college students also performed dance with a welcome song at

the function.

The premier later joined a photo session with the pioneering graduates of

the nursing college.

Energypac Limited later handed over keys of two ambulances to the Prime

Minister for the college.

MORE TO COME