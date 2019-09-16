Russian team meets DU VC

DHAKA, Sept 16, 2019 (BSS) – Counselor of Russian Embassy and Director of Russian Centre for Science and Culture in Dhaka Maxim Dobrokhotov called on Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman today.

Dobrokhotov was accompanied by Amatula Khanova, Attach, of Russian Embassy in Dhaka.

During the meeting at VC’s office, the diplomats expressed their willingness to present some books on Russian Language and Literature for students of the Institute of Modern Languages of the DU.