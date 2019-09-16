Shovon resigns from DU senate

DHAKA, Sept 16, 2019 (BSS) – Showing personal reason, former Bangladesh

Chhatra League (BCL) President Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon today

submitted his resignation letter to vice-chancellor of Dhaka University for

withdrawing him as a senate member.

BCL Office Secretary Ahsan Habib and DUCSU member Rafiqul Islam Sabuj

submitted the resignation letter on behalf of Shovon to the VC, also

president of senate, around 4:00pm.

Confirming the matter, DU VC Professor Akhtaruzzaman said, “We will take

next course of action following the rules and regulation of the university.”

“I became student representative in senate from BCL, now I am not belonging

to BCL committee. I have also some personal causes to resign from senate,”

Shovon told BSS.

Four other DUCSU-nominated students’ representatives of senate comprising

105 members are- DUCSU Vice-President (VP) Nurul Haq Nur, DUCSU General

Secretary (GS) Golam Rabbani, BCL DU unit president Sonjit Chandra Das and

DUCSU member Tilottoma Sikder.

On September 15, Shovon and Rabbani were removed from the posts of BCL

President and general secretary respectively at a meeting of the Awami League

Central Working Committee held at Ganabhaban with Prime Minister Sheikh

Hasina in the chair.