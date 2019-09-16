Shovon resigns from DU senate

DHAKA, Sept 16, 2019 (BSS) – Showing personal reason, former Bangladesh
Chhatra League (BCL) President Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon today
submitted his resignation letter to vice-chancellor of Dhaka University for
withdrawing him as a senate member.
BCL Office Secretary Ahsan Habib and DUCSU member Rafiqul Islam Sabuj
submitted the resignation letter on behalf of Shovon to the VC, also
president of senate, around 4:00pm.
Confirming the matter, DU VC Professor Akhtaruzzaman said, “We will take
next course of action following the rules and regulation of the university.”
“I became student representative in senate from BCL, now I am not belonging
to BCL committee. I have also some personal causes to resign from senate,”
Shovon told BSS.
Four other DUCSU-nominated students’ representatives of senate comprising
105 members are- DUCSU Vice-President (VP) Nurul Haq Nur, DUCSU General
Secretary (GS) Golam Rabbani, BCL DU unit president Sonjit Chandra Das and
DUCSU member Tilottoma Sikder.
On September 15, Shovon and Rabbani were removed from the posts of BCL
President and general secretary respectively at a meeting of the Awami League
Central Working Committee held at Ganabhaban with Prime Minister Sheikh
Hasina in the chair.