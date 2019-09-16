DGHS to start mosquito survey on 4 divisions: DG

DHAKA, Sept 16, 2019 (BSS) – Disease Control unit of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) would conduct a survey in four divisions of the country to implement a new work plan to detect the species of mosquitoes for prevention of dengue.

“We would start the survey from Barisal Division on September 21. Phase by phase the survey would continue to Khulna, Chittagong and Dhaka by entomologists of the unit,” Director General of DGHS Dr Abul Kalam Azad told BSS.

The location of the survey in Barisal Division has not yet been decided but Jessore, Kushtia and Khulna districts under Khulna division would come under the survey.

Dhaka Division would be the last division to be surveyed.

Generally, three types of surveys are carried out in Dhaka. They are pre, post and during the rainy season, which is mid-June to mid-August, but this year an urgent survey was conducted in the month of July because of outbreak of dengue.

According to the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (ICDDR,B) research, the insecticides sprayed by the Dhaka city corporations have no effect on the adult mosquitoes as they have become resistant to the varieties of insect repellent used on them.