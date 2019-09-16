Arms peddler held in C’nawabganj

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Sept 16, 2019 (BSS) – Members of Rapid Action Battalion

(RAB) arrested an alleged arms peddler with three foreign-made pistols, a one

shooter gun, three magazines and 16 rounds of bullet from Koilabari village

under Shibganj upazila in the district this morning.

The arrested person was identified as Mojibur, 32, of the aforesaid area.

RAB said, acting on a tip-off, an operation team of the RAB-5 from

Chapainawabganj camp raided Koilabari area at 6 am and arrested Mojibur with

the arms and ammunition.