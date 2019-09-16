General Motors auto workers call strike in US

DETROIT, Sept 16, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – The United Auto Workers union called a

nationwide strike against General Motors Sunday, with some 46,000 members set

to walk off the job beginning at midnight amid an impasse in contract talks.

The decision, which the Wall Street Journal described as the first major

stoppage at GM in more than a decade, came a day after the manufacturer’s

four-year contract with workers expired without an agreement on a

replacement.

Local union leaders met in Detroit “and opted to strike at midnight on

Sunday,” the UAW said on its Twitter account.

“This is our last resort,” Terry Dittes, the union’s lead negotiator with

GM, told a news conference after the meeting. “We are standing up for the

fundamental rights of working people in this country.”

UAW officials said the two sides remained far apart in the contract

negotiations, with disagreements on wages, health care benefits, the status

of temporary workers and job security.

“Our members have spoken; we have taken action; and this is a decision we

did not make lightly,” Ted Krumm, chair of the UAW’s national bargaining

committee, said in a statement.

“We are standing up for what is right,” Krumm said.

Hours before the strike was set to begin, US President Donald Trump

tweeted: “Here we go again with General Motors and the United Auto Workers.

Get together and make a deal!”

GM’s last major strike, according to the Journal, was in 2007 when 73,000

workers at more than 89 facilities walked off the job for two days.

In a statement, GM said it was “disappointing” that the UAW’s leadership

had decided to call the strike, saying it had presented a “strong offer” in

contract negotiations.

“We have negotiated in good faith and with a sense of urgency. Our goal

remains to build a strong future for our employees and our business,” it

said.

UAW’s leadership had previously won overwhelming approval from its rank-

and-file for a strike if it became necessary.

– Strong sales, unclear outlook –

Workers at Ford and Fiat Chrysler agreed to extend their contracts, but GM

management was informed Saturday that the union would not extend its

contract.

Earlier on Sunday, contract maintenance workers walked off the job at GM

plants in Michigan and Ohio in a parallel dispute with contractor Aramark.

GM has enjoyed several years of strong sales, posting $11.8 billion in

operating profits last year, prompting union officials to argue it is time to

share the wealth with workers who have borne the brunt of downturns.

But the outlook for GM is less clear, with concerns growing that a

recession may be in the offing amid protracted trade tensions.

GM announced last November it was effectively shuttering five plants in

North America, including facilities in Michigan and Ohio that were

“unallocated” for production.

Protecting jobs and saving those plants have been key issues in the

negotiations.

In its response to the strike, GM’s management revealed that its offer

included a promise of $7 billion in investments that would save or protect

5,400 union jobs and address the issue of the two “unallocated” plants.

It also promised that a new all-electric truck would be built in a US

plant.

Adding to the friction is a federal corruption probe of the union

leadership, which resulted in an FBI search last month of the home of UAW

President Gary Jones.

A member of the UAW’s executive board, Vance Pearson, was arrested on

Thursday on charges of conspiracy to use union dues for lavish personal

expenses.

Pearson, a UAW director in St. Louis, Missouri, was accused of using union

conferences as a cover to justify long-term stays at luxury resorts in

California.