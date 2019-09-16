Colombia plane crash kills seven

BOGOTA, Sept 16, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – At least seven people were killed and

another three injured when a small plane crashed in southwestern Colombia on

Sunday, a firefighter said.

“Nine people were on board the plane. Seven died, while two are seriously

injured,” Juan Carlos Ganan, the commander of firefighters in the area, told

AFP.

The third person injured was a child on the ground in the area where the

plane crashed, Ganan said.

Firefighters were trying to stop fuel leaking from the aircraft, Ganan

added.

The plane, which crashed at 2:11 pm (1911 GMT), was headed from Popayan to

Lopez de Micay, both in Cauca department.

The cause of the crash was not known and an investigation was under way,

Ganan said.