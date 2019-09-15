EBL joins NID verification gateway ‘Porichoy’

DHAKA, Sept 15, 2019 (BSS) – As the country’s first institution, private-run Eastern Bank Limited (EBL), today made its debut in introducing the government-initiated national identity (NID) card verification gateway server “Porichoy”.

On July 17 last, Prime Minister’s ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy inaugurated the “Porichoy” gateway server for efficient verification of national identity (NID) cards.

The application programming interface (API) based gateway server, porichoy.gov.bd, connected with the Election Commission’s national database, helps public and private organisations provide services by verifying NID cards of their subscribers.

State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak today formally inaugurated the EBL’s journey with the NID gateway at a function in the ICT Division auditorium at Agaragaon here.

EBL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ali Reza Iftekhar, senior officials of the ministry and the bank were present on the occasion.

The bank already began its activities after getting connected with the gateway. The bank can easily verify the NID of its subscribers with the gateway. The connection has created new opportunities for the bank to digitize its services. Trough the gateway, the bank will be able to verify subscribers’ present and permanent addresses, police verification data, passport information, signature, photograph, biometric information, TIN and other necessary information.

Flanked by the officers and employees of ICT Division, Palak also inaugurated a co-branded credit card service of the bank for them.