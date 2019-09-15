Bangladesh eying McKenzie’s service in Test cricket

DHAKA, Sept 15, 2019 (BSS)-Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is hopeful to get the service of former South African batsman Neil McKenzie as their full time batting coach.

McKenzie is currently guiding the Tigers batsmen in ODI and T20 cricket but the BCB wants to use his expertise in Test cricket also.

Considered as one of the finest batsman of South Africa, McKenzie was appointed Bangladesh National Cricket Team’s Batting Consultant on July 20 while he joined the national team in Guyana four days later.

BCB initially had an agreement with McKenzie that ran up to the end of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.

After their disappointing performance in the World Cup, BCB decided to axe some of the members of the team management that included head coach Steve Rhodes and bowling coach Courtney Walsh.

However, BCB remained happy with McKenzie and decided to extend his contract and now thinking in the line of recruiting him on full time basis.

We are trying to rope him as our full time batting coach but that is not finalized yet,” BCB CEO Nizam uddin Chowdhury said.

”We are hoping that it will be finalized soon,” he said.

”If that is not the case we will look for another option,” he said.

McKenzie played 58 Tests, 64 ODIs and two Twenty20s for South Africa. Following his retirement from international cricket in 2009, McKenzie has twice acted as South Africa’s batting consultant.