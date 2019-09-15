97 percent dengue patients return home

DHAKA, Sept 15, 2019 (BSS) – Around 97 percent dengue patients, who were admitted to hospitals across the country, returned home after recovery till date.

Till now 78,437 dengue patients returned home after receiving treatment from various hospitals across the country.

According to Public Health Emergency Operation centre and its Control Room’s report, from the beginning of this year the number of dengue affected patients stood at 81,186 till today.

A total of 2,513 dengue patients were currently admitted to different hospitals in the country.

Among them, 1,033 were admitted at various hospitals in Dhaka while 1,513 were admitted at health facilities outside Dhaka.

In last 24 hours, a total of 1,069 dengue patients returned home after treatment across the country, said a press release today.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) release in the last 24 hours, 36 patients were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, 20 to Mitford Hospital, 3 to Dhaka Shishu Hospital, 10 to Shaheed Suhrawardy hospital, 8 to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), 3 to Rajarbagh Police Hospital, 19 to Mugda Medical College Hospital, 4 to Combined Military Hospital and 12 to Kurmitola General Hospital.

About 87 patients were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka Division (excluding Dhaka City) while 54 in Chattogram, 185 in Khulna, 10 in Rangpur, 40 in Rajshahi,64 in Barishal ,4 in Sylhet and 11 in Mymensingh.