Pompeo condemns Iran following drone attacks on Saudi

WASHINGTON, Sept 15, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on

Saturday condemned Iran following drone attacks on oil facilities in Saudi

Arabia, which had been blamed on Yemeni rebels.

The top US diplomat did not specifically name Tehran as the perpetrator of

the attacks that led to fires at two key Saudi Aramco facilities, but said,

“Iran has now launched an unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply.”

“There is no evidence the attacks came from Yemen,” Pompeo said on

Twitter.

“We call on all nations to publicly and unequivocally condemn Iran’s

attacks. The United States will work with our partners and allies to ensure

that energy markets remain well supplied and Iran is held accountable for its

aggression.”