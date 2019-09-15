Ponting eyes batting shake-up for Australia summer Tests

SYDNEY, Sept 15, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Only three Australian batsmen are certain

to start the summer Test series against Pakistan, according to former skipper

Ricky Ponting, with David Warner among them.

Ponting, who has been a sounding board for coach Justin Langer in recent

months, unsurprisingly nominated the in-form Steve Smith and Marnus

Labuschagne as the other two.

That leaves holes to fill and Australia’s greatest run scorer said he would

like to see young prospect Will Pucovski, who has battled mental health

issues, given a debut in the first Test at the Gabba on November 12.

“Warner’s going to be a lock,” Ponting told cricket.com.au, despite the

opener having a miserable Ashes tour where he has struggled to get into

double digits.

“I don’t care if he gets another duck in the second innings of this Test

match (at the Oval), he’s going to be a lock for the Australian summer.

Marnus is an absolute lock. Smith’s a lock.

“(There are) still question marks around the guys in the middle, (Matthew)

Wade and (Travis) Head,” he added. “(Opener Marcus) Harris has looked tested

against good quality fast bowling in this series.”

Australia have chopped and changed their top and middle order against

England, with Usman Khawaja and Cameron Bancroft among those dropped after

failing to fire.

Their lack of form could open the door to Joe Burns and Kurtis Patterson,

who were controversially left out of the squad for England despite making

centuries in their last home Test against Sri Lanka.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey could also get a look in, although Ponting

said Tim Paine should continue as captain during the summer Tests against

Pakistan and New Zealand.

“With so many gaps like that, I’d like to see somebody like Pucovski get an

opportunity,” he added.

“Everyone’s talked about him for a long time. A couple of years before the

next Ashes series you want to try and blood someone in that No.6 role and

he’d be the obvious candidate.”

The 21-year-old smashed a superb 243 for Victoria against Western Australia

last season, which saw him parachuted into the national setup for two Tests

against Sri Lanka.

He was overlooked for the first one in Brisbane and again missed out on

selection for the second in Canberra before being released to deal with

mental health issues.

He had suffered similar problems in the past.