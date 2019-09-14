JCD council postponed due to BNP’s leadership crisis: Quader

DHAKA, Sept 14, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the council of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), student wing of BNP, has been postponed due to crisis in the party’s leadership.

“BNP’s crisis is their internal problem. They are facing the crisis due to their own failure. The postponement of Chhatra Dal council is the outcome of their internal conflict,” he told a discussion arranged by Dhaka City South unit of Jubo League at the Suhrawardy Udyan here.

The minister rejected BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s allegation that JCD’s conference was postponed due to interference of the government and questioned why the government would do that.

Quader said the JCD council was postponed as its leaders lodged a case in this connection.

He said BNP’s politics of vengeance and negativity has created crisis inside the party.

The AL general secretary said his party does positive politics. “We might have some flaws. We admit it. Awami League has the courage to admit its flaws,” he added.

The minister said the government’s development activities and achievements created crisis for the opposition politics in the country.

The discussion was organized to mark the birth anniversary of Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. A milad and doa mahfil was also held on the occasion.

AL Joint General Secretary Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen,

President of Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA) Professor Abul Barkat, Jubo League former General Secretary Mirza Azam, Jubo League Chairman Omar Faruque Chwodhury, General Secretary Harunur Rashid and Publicity and Publications Secretary Iqbal Mahmud Bablu addressed the discussion.

Jubo League Dhaka City South unit President Ismail Chowdhury Samrat chaired the function.