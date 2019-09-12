Amending Hindu inheritance law demand of time: Anisul

DHAKA, Sept 12, 2019 (BSS) – Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said amendment to Hindu Law of Inheritance is now demand of time as it is essential to ensure Hindu women’s right to property.

“But the government will not impose this on them (Hindu community). The government is ready to extend necessary support if they come forward in this regard,” he said.

The minister stated these at a discussion on amending laws in light of the spirit of Liberation War, organized by Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh here this afternoon.

Presided over by Justice Shamsul Huda, it was also addressed by Justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, Attorney General Mahbubey Alam, Nirmul Committee President Shahriar Kabir and Adv Rana Dasgupta, among others.

“Bangladesh is a secular state. It belongs to a Muslim as much as a Hindu. Bangladesh did not being into forth for identifying any particular community as minority by formulating a separate law for them.

“We want to establish such a society where Muslim, Hindu and people of all faiths will live in peace and harmony and identify themselves as Bangladeshi, not by religions,” Anisul added.