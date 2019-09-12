Parliament earns people’s confidence, trust: PM

SANGSAD BHABAN, Sept 12, 2019 (BSS)- Prime Minister and Leader of the House Sheikh Hasina today said the Jatiya Sangsad is strengthening the country’s democracy as it has been able to earn confidence and trust of the people.

“The Jatiya Sangsad has been established at the cost of great sacrifices of three million martyrs and two lakh mothers and sisters … this parliament always works and speaks for the people and we’ve been able to prove it,” she said in her valedictory speech in the fourth session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad.

The Leader of the House said the people have elected the Jatiya Sangsad through votes. “Standing on the floor of the House we always speak for the people and that’s why they’ve elected us time and again to serve them,” she said.

The premier said the opposition played a constructive role in the 10th Jatiya Sangsad and they are also playing the same role in the 11th Jatiya Sangsad.

“That’s why an excellent atmosphere prevails in parliament,” she said, extending her sincere thanks to both the treasury and the opposition bench members for it.

Noting that it is a responsibility of the lawmakers to ensure the welfare of the people, the prime minister hoped that the MPs will perform their duties in this way.

“Massive development works are going on in every area. So, you have to look after whether those works are implemented properly,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina went on saying: “The works will be done smoothly and the country’s development will be sped up if you monitor the works properly.”

The prime minister said Bangladesh has graduated to a developing country from the least developed one due to various pragmatic steps of her government.

“I’ve firm belief that we’ll be able to build Bangladesh as a developed and prosperous Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Bangabandhu if we can keep up the development spree,” she said.

The Leader of the House said when Bangladesh is marching forward towards development, many people do not feel comfort at that time.

“Those who brutally killed the Father of the Nation and those who wanted to turn Bangladesh into a failed state are hatching conspiracies and will continue to do it to thwart the country’s progress,” she said.

The prime minister said the people of all faiths are living beautifully in the country with their own rights and every festival is being celebrated smoothly. “The members of the law enforcement agencies are ensuring the security of the festival,” she said.

Highlighting Bangladesh’s tremendous development in various sectors, Sheikh Hasina said her government has strengthened the country’s economy and made it self-reliant.

“We’ve increased the size of annual budget five times … we don’t now need to beg hands to others for framing the budget,” she said.

The prime minister said Bangladesh turned around in the last one decade as it attained tremendous development during the time.

“Bangladesh is now 30th largest economy in the world, 13th in Asia and second in South Asia … it has been possible as our government has been working sincerely for the welfare of the people,” she said.

The Leader of the House said her government has taken steps to improve the living standard of the grassroots people by implementing massive development works and expanding social safety net programmes.

“The grassroots people are now getting the benefits of the uplift works and we hope that this trend will continue … we hope that we’ll be able to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu in 2020 and golden jubilee of independence in 2021 by establishing a hunger-and-poverty-free Bangladesh,” she said.

While talking about dengue menace, the prime minister reiterated her call to all to keep their houses and surroundings neat and clean so that larvae cannot be born there.

“It’s not the responsibility of the government alone to check dengue and the people have also the responsibility to keep their houses and surroundings neat and clean so that mosquito larvae cannot be born,” Sheikh Hasina said.

She added: “Everybody will have to protect himself and that measures will have to be taken … we’re extending cooperation in this regard and taking steps to eliminate mosquitoes.”