Beijing to play “active role” in Rohingya repatriation, Chinese envoy tells PM

DHAKA, Sept 11, 2019 (BSS) – Newly-appointed Chinese Ambassador in Dhaka Li Jiming today said Beijing will play a “constructive and active role” in repatriation of the Rohingya nationals from Bangladesh.

“We’re working on the issue and our ambassador to Myanmar visited Rakhaine state (in this regard),” he said.

The ambassador made the remarks when he paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her Jatiya Sangsad Office here this evening.

After the meeting, PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters.

The prime minister said the influx of over 1.1 million Rohingyas is a big burden for Bangladesh and they must go back to their homeland.

“Myanmar must ensure safety and security of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas as well as create trust and confidence among them so that they can return home,” she said.

About the trade and investment, the ambassador said Chinese entrepreneurs are keen to make more investment in Bangladesh.

He put emphasis on mutually beneficial projects in Bangladesh.

Highly praising Bangladesh’s tremendous development over the last 10 years, Li Jiming said Bangladesh attained this success due to outstanding leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The ambassador said Communist Party of China and Bangladesh Awami League share the same goals.

Appreciating the Chinese assistance in Bangladesh’s different projects, the prime minister said: “China is always supportive to Bangladesh.”

Sheikh Hasina said her government has allocated lands in special economic zone in Anowara for the Chinese entrepreneurs.

Turning to the BCIM-EC initiative, the prime minister said economic activities between South and Southeast Asia will be accelerated with its implementation. “The South and Southeast Asia together is a big market,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina informed the ambassador that a book on Bangabandhu’s visits to China will be published.

In reply, Li Jiming said: “We want to translate the book into Chinese language.”

PM’s Principal Secretary Md Nojibur Rahman was present on the occasion.