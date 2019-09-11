PM optimistic over resolution of Teesta water problem

SANGSAD BHABAN, Sept 11, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed her optimism that many unresolved issues between Bangladesh and India, including the Teesta water-sharing, would soon see the light of resolution.

“We’re optimistic that the unresolved issues between the two countries will be solved. We hope we’ll get a positive result over aforesaid issues (the unsolved issues) before my visit to India,” she told parliament replying to a starred question from Jatiya Party lawmaker Mujibul Haque (Kishoreganj-3).

Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to visit India on October 3-6 next to attend the India Economic Summit of the World Economic Forum to be held in New Delhi on October 3-4.

The premier said the Bangladesh Foreign Minister held a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart on August 20 last.

“During the meeting, the Indian Foreign Minister reiterated their pledge about sharing of water of common rivers, including the Teesta river,” she added.

Sheikh Hasina said she will talk to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi over the issue of water sharing of common rivers during her visit to India.

Recalling the Bangladesh’s excellent relations with India, she said Bangladesh, as a neighbour, has very good relations with India and as a result, new doors have opened up in the newer areas of mutual cooperation and development.

Bangladesh and India have already signed agreements on security, trade, power, energy, communications, development assistance, environment, education, infrastructure development, culture and health, Sheikh Hasina said.

Cooperation on other issues, including blue economy, peaceful use of nuclear energy, aerospace research and cyber security, has been cemented to the benefits of the two countries, she added.

The prime minister said her government’s diplomatic efforts would continue to sign a deal over sharing of the Teesta River water. “More importantly, we are considering water sharing of all common rivers, including the Teesta river,” she added.

“During my visits to India in 2017 and 2018, I discussed the Teeata water-sharing issue with the Indian Prime Minister and he gave a positive response to resolve the water problem,” the premier said.