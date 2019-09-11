DU ICE Center celebrates its anniversary

DHAKA, Sept 11, 2019 (BSS) – With the motto “Journey towards Innovation-

Driven Entrepreneurial Bangladesh”, the first anniversary of Innovation,

Creativity and Entrepreneurship (ICE) Center of Dhaka University (DU) was

celebrated today.

National Professor Dr Anisuzzaman, DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr

Akhtaruzzaman, former Bangladesh Bank Governor Dr Atiur Rahman, ICE Vice-

Chairman Prof Dr Khandakar Bazlul Haque, ICE Director and Organisation

Strategy and Leadership Department Associate Prof Md Rashedur Rahman, Prof Dr

Abdul Bashir, Prof Dr Abdul Moyeen and other distinguished teachers and

industry representatives were present in the programme held at the auditorium

of Center for Advanced Research in Arts and Social Science (CARASS).

Dr Anisuzzaman inaugurated the official website of ICE and launched the

interdisciplinary student platform of ICE “Nobochari”.

“Dhaka University should be the birthplace of knowledge, and the activities

of this Center are complementing this broader goal,” he said, adding that the

Center will link the knowledge of university with the rest of the country.

While addressing, VC Prof Akhtaruzzaman hoped that this center will lead

the youth in this integrated approach for the country to excel with the

advancing era.

Dr Atiur Rahman said innovation is necessary for continued excellence in

economy that has been going on for the last 10 years in Bangladesh.

CARASS Prof Dr Muhammad Abdul Moyeen mentioned that passion, clarity in

purpose, hard work and patience are important for the innovators and

entrepreneurs.