Construction works of Sheikh Russell Model School begin at RU

RAJSHAHI, Sept 11, 2019 (BSS)- Construction works of Rajshahi University

Sheikh Russell Model School began at the university (RU) campus involving

around Taka 11 crore aims at furthermore expansion of its school education

area.

The university authorities opened the basement casting works of the school

building at adjacent to the field of Jubery Guest House today.

RU Vice-chancellor Prof Abdus Sobhan accompanied by Pro-vice-chancellors

Prof Ananda Kumar Shaha and Prof Chowdhury Jakaria, Treasurer Prof Mustafizur

Rahman-Al Arif, Registrar Prof Abdul Bari and Proctor Prof Lutfor Rahman

inaugurated the works.

The four-storied school building is being constructed on 1.3 acres of

land.

The school will have various facilities including Bangabandhu Corner, IT

Room, In-house Sports Arrangement, open stage and playground.