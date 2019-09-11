Construction works of Sheikh Russell Model School begin at RU

RAJSHAHI, Sept 11, 2019 (BSS)- Construction works of Rajshahi University
Sheikh Russell Model School began at the university (RU) campus involving
around Taka 11 crore aims at furthermore expansion of its school education
area.
The university authorities opened the basement casting works of the school
building at adjacent to the field of Jubery Guest House today.
RU Vice-chancellor Prof Abdus Sobhan accompanied by Pro-vice-chancellors
Prof Ananda Kumar Shaha and Prof Chowdhury Jakaria, Treasurer Prof Mustafizur
Rahman-Al Arif, Registrar Prof Abdul Bari and Proctor Prof Lutfor Rahman
inaugurated the works.
The four-storied school building is being constructed on 1.3 acres of
land.
The school will have various facilities including Bangabandhu Corner, IT
Room, In-house Sports Arrangement, open stage and playground.