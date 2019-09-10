Swimming pool requires regular monitoring and maintenances: Rasel

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 10, 2019 (BSS) – It is not very difficult to construct a swimming pool, but it’s requires a closes monitoring and regular maintenance, said State Minister for Youth and Sports M Zahid Ahsan Rasel.

He was speaking as the chief guest while inaugurating the Chattogram Divisional Swimming pool at outer stadium this afternoon.

Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram Mohammad Ilias Hossain presided over the function while city Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin, secretary to the Youth and Sports Ministry Dr Mohammad Jafar Uddin among others spoke on the occasion.

Speaking at the inaugural function Rasel, said, ” This divisional swimming pool will hopefully help a child to learn swimming which will help will him to avoid drowning, as quite often we see children get drowned in ponds, rivers, beel and haor as they did not know how to swim”.

“Rivers, ponds, haor and beel are gradually disappearing from the country, who knows in future, children will be able to know about it only in Museum, said Rasel”.

He directed the concern authority of the divisional swimming pool to maintain it properly throughout the year.

The construction works of 50 meters long and 22 meters widths swimming pool began at a cost of TK 11.61 crore on March in 2017 at one acres of land at the outer stadium in Chattogram.