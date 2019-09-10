Bangabandhu hi-tech park to boost economic dev: Palak

RAJSHAHI, Sept 10, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Information and
Communication Technology (ICT) Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak today said the
Bangabandhu hi-tech park will play a vital role in boosting economy of the
region by creating new technology-based employments.
The state minister came up with the observation while visiting the project
site of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Hi-tech Park, Rajshahi and inaugurating the
tree plantation programme at its ICT Incubation Centre here.
He said that the ICT division has been implementing the hi-tech park
project on 31.63 acres of land at an estimated cost of around Taka 238.25
crore with the prime objective of socio-economic development of the region.
Upon successful implementation, the project will create new employment for
more than 14,000 youths both male and female.
Following the visiting of the project site, he also addressed a meeting
there on the occasion.
Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman Liton addressed the
meeting as the chief guest with Commissioner of Rajshahi division Nur-Ur-
Rahman in the chair.
Director of Kaliakoir Hi-tech Park Development Projects Shafiqul Islam,
Director of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Hi-tech Park, Rajshahi project AKM
Fazlul Haque, Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Humayun Kabir and
Deputy Commissioner Hamidul Haque also spoke on the occasion.
State Minister Palak said the park will play a key role in building
Digital Bangladesh, accelerating the national economic development by
expanding hi-tech industries, establishing hardware and IT industries and
creating a investment-friendly condition to attract foreign companies.
He said the Bangabandhu Hi-tech Park intends to create atmosphere for
establishing industries on ICT, engineering, electronics, telecommunication
and biotechnology. Besides, more avenues of employment for the ICT people
will be created in this venture.
Foreign companies, he said, would be allowed to provide technological
support for developing local industries.
The present government is pledge-bound to promote the ICT sector for
overall development of the country, he added.
To this end, the government has been implementing massive programmes and
people of both rural and urban areas are enjoying benefits of modern
technology, Palak said.