PM stands by ailing singer Andrew Kishore

DHAKA, Sept 8, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today gave financial assistance of Taka 10 lakh to eminent singer Andrew Kishore for his treatment.

“The prime minister handed over a cheque for the amount to Andrew Kishore at her official Ganabhaban residence here this evening,” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

While receiving the cheque, the singer expressed heartfelt gratitude to the prime minister for providing financial assistance for his treatment, the press secretary said.