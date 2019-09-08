Sheikh Hasina promoting youth entrepreneurs: Khaild

DHAKA, Sept 8, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury today said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has promoted youth entrepreneurs and created new leadership in the country, stating she drives the nation into the light from darkness.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has introduced a positive trend in the country and we should continue it,” he told a function at Jatiya Press Club here, said a press release.

Speaking as the chief guest, Khalid said after assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country’s people got deprived of their rights and could not achieve the country’s expected progress.

Highlighting different aspects of the country’s shipping sector, the state minister said the newly introduced app “Jahaji”- will help cut the sufferings of the country’s waterway passengers.

Mentioning that the shipping is a big sector, he said, adding the government is working sincerely to develop the shipping sector.

Earlier, Khalid launched the app of inland waterway vassals’ fare – Jahaji – at the function.

Director General of the Shipping Department Commodore Syed Ariful Islam, former president of Bangladesh Cargo Owners Association Mahbub Uddin Ahmad and Jahaji App chairman Sheikh Bahauddin Rupak were, among others, present.