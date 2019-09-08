Shakib hopes against hope to win the Test against Afghans

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 8, 2019 (BSS)- With Bangladesh on the brink of shambolic defeat, the skipper Shakib Al Hasan believes some factors still could save them from being embarrassed at the hands of the Test cricket’s newest nation Afghanistan.

Bangladesh was reduced to 136-6 in pursuit of an improbable 398-run target after the day four came to a premature end due to the rain.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan was batting on 39 with Soumya Sarkar, who is yet to score.

With six wickets at hands, the Tiger still need 262 runs or survive three sessions to save the Test, which by any means a tougher job on the fifth day pitch.

But Shakib hoped against the hopes, disclosing some factors which he thought would help them win or draw the Test if happens.

“We can win the Test if I could hit a 150 and Soumya can make 120. We need a big partnership to win the Test. It’s tough by any means but it’s not that such thing never happens in cricket,” Shakib said after the match as Bangladesh stood on the brink of defeat.

“Or what can save us is rain. If rain disrupts the game then we can escape with a draw. But we’ll give it a shot. We don’t want to give up the hopes right now.”

Rashid who took 5-55 in the first innings, tormented Bangladesh batsmen with trademark googly and generating pace that took his wicket tally to eight in the match.

Shakib stressed upon the requirements of playing Rashid without any fear.

“We do not play wrist spin that well. If we played well in the match, our confidence in playing leg-spin will come good. There was no problem in our approach, it’s all about just executing the plan and playing with some confidence in match situation. We should play with freedom. I feel we play with fear and at the end of the day it’s a cricket match. If we play with feat, then there will be more pressure,” Shakib pointed out.