Bangladesh secures Women’s World Cup T20 Qualifier title

DUNDEE, Sept 8, 2019 (BSS)-Opener Sanjida Islam struck a 60 ball-71

not out as Bangladesh Women’s team crushed Thailand by 70 runs to clinch the

Women’s World Cup T20 Qualifier title at the Dundee on Saturday.

Both team earlier qualified for the Women’s World Cup T20, slated to be

held in Australia, 2020 after moving to the final. But it was bit a matter of

pride for the Bangladeshi Women’s as they didn’t want to lose the final

anyway.

The Bangladesh Women’s however put up a performance and in doing so, they

sealed the title for the consecutive second time.

Sanjida and her fellow opener Murshida Khatun combined for a 68-run

partnership to lay the solid platform, standing on which Bangladesh put on

130-5 in 20-over allocation.

Sanjida smashed six fours and three sixes in her unbeaten 60 ball-71 runs

knock while Murshida made 33 off 34, sending the ball across the boundary for

four times.

The rest of the batters couldn’t reach double digit figure but it was not

a problem at all for them.

The bowlers came up with intriguing performance to complement Sanjida.

Nahida Akter and Shaila Sharmin claimed two wickets apiece as Bangladesh

held Thailand back to 60-7 in 20 overs.

No.9 batter Ratanaporn Padunglerd was the highest scorer for Thai Women

with 15 not out while Wongpaka Liengprasert made 11.

Bangladesh earlier moved to the final with a hard-fought four-wicket

victory over Ireland while Thailand beat Netherlands.