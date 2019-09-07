Hasan for building developed nation with patriotism

DHAKA, Sept 7, 2019 (BSS)- Urging all not to become self-centered, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said a developed nation would be built by developing a sense of patriotism and values among people, besides flourishing their underlying talent.

“Bangladesh is on the track of highways of development . . . For this, we are making infrastructure development across the country. But we also want a developed nation where patriotism and values will persist,” he told a reception ceremony held at a hotel in the capital.

The information minister said about 80 crore people are suffering from hunger across the globe though the world is becoming more developed day by day owing to vast advancement of science and technology.

“People now-a-days are confined to thinking about themselves only and for this, the social problems are increasing day by day. But, we don’t want such society”, he added.

Hasan was addressing a reception accorded to the new committee members and the 25th silver jubilee of ‘Inner Wheel Club of Dilkusha’ with its president Tahmina Haque in the chair.

The information minister said the poverty rate of the country was 80 percent after the independence while it was 40 percent only 10 years ago. Now, the poverty rate has come down to 20 percent under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he added.

He said Bangladesh is now a case study for the World Food Organization as it has become a food surplus country though the agricultural land didn’t increase even for an inch. Bangladesh is moving fast keeping behind Pakistan in every index including social, economic and humanity, he added.

Urging the club members to work for humanity, Dr Hasan said there is no alternative to role of a mother to build his children as worthy citizen and good human being.

Rotary Governor Khairul Alam and Inner Wheel international representative Farida Hashem, among others, spoke at the function.