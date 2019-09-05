School Handball tournament to begin Sept. 19 in city

DHAKA, Sept 5, 2019 (BSS) – The Polar Ice Cream 26th School Handball tournament (boys’ and girls’) will begin on September 19 at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium in the city.

A total of 36 school handball teams including 19 of boys’ and 17 of girls’ will compete in the meet, sponsored by Dhaka Ice Cream Industries Limited and organaised by Bangladesh Handball Federation.

Participating school teams for boys – Kadamtola Purbo Basabo School and College, Dhanmondi Tutorial, Sunnydale, Motijheel Govt. Boys’ High School, Residential Model School and College, Heed International, Rajdhahni Ideal School, Ideal School and College, Narinda Govt. High School, Sheikh Russell Govt. High School, Scholastica (Mirpur), Shaheed Police Smrity College, Bangladesh International School and College, Bangladesh International School and College (2), Cambrian School and College, St.Gregory, South Breeze School, Scholatica (Uttara) and BN College.

Participating school teams for girls’ – Kadamtola Purbo Basabo School and College, Dhanmondi Tutorial, Sunnydale, Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, Heed International, Sheikh Russell Govt. High School, Scholastica (Mirpur), Shaheed Police Smrity College, Wills Little Flower, Bangladesh International School and College, Siddeshwari Girls High School, South Bridge School, Scholastica (Uttara) and Shaheed Anwar Girls’ School.