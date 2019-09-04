‘Bangladesh advancing toward prosperity’

RANGPUR, Sept 4, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh is advancing toward prosperity for attaining the sustainable development goals (SDGs) to become developed country by 2041 next.

Government officials and educationists viewed this at a discussion on ‘Publicity Programme on Advancement of Bangladesh toward Prosperity’ held at Chak Karim Dakhil Girls’ Madrasha in Pirganj upazila in the district this afternoon.

The District Information Office organised the discussion with senior District Information Officer Md. Humayun Kobir in the chair.

Pirganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) TMA Momin, Superintendent of Madrasha Fatema Khatun, its Assistant Superintendent Golam Mostafa and Governing Body Member Matiar Rahman spoke on the occasion.