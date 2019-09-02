Speaker conducts Male climate change session

DHAKA, September 02, 2019 (BSS) – Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin
Sharmin Chowdhury conducted a session in the ‘4th South Asian Speakers
Summit’ as a Moderator on Monday, said a press release issued here today.
The session titled ‘Catalyzing the Global Agenda on Climate Change-
overcoming challenges and utilizing opportunities to strengthen the regional
agenda for delivering on the Paris Agreement’ was held on the second day of
the summit, at the Maldivian capital, Male.
In the session, Environment and Climate Change committee chairman of
Maldives Parliament, Ahmed Salim, Regional Manager of Nepal’s Atmosphere
International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMD), Arnico
Kumar Panday and Inclusive Political Processes team leader of the United
Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Charles Chauvel were also present as
the panel discussants.
The session discussed the progress of made since the Paris Agreement and
the proper way to implement it.
The session also discussed tackling climate change, air pollution, the
ecosystem, existing disaster risks and the population vulnerable to it.
To interconnect parliaments of the region for the realization of SDGs the
‘4th South Asian Speakers Summit’ with representatives from Afghanistan,
Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka adopted the ‘Male
Direction’ with 11 separate directives.
Speaker of Maldives Mohammad Nashid, Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)
Secretary General Martin Chungong and Speakers of South Asian countries
participated in the summit, among others.