Speaker conducts Male climate change session

DHAKA, September 02, 2019 (BSS) – Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin

Sharmin Chowdhury conducted a session in the ‘4th South Asian Speakers

Summit’ as a Moderator on Monday, said a press release issued here today.

The session titled ‘Catalyzing the Global Agenda on Climate Change-

overcoming challenges and utilizing opportunities to strengthen the regional

agenda for delivering on the Paris Agreement’ was held on the second day of

the summit, at the Maldivian capital, Male.

In the session, Environment and Climate Change committee chairman of

Maldives Parliament, Ahmed Salim, Regional Manager of Nepal’s Atmosphere

International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMD), Arnico

Kumar Panday and Inclusive Political Processes team leader of the United

Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Charles Chauvel were also present as

the panel discussants.

The session discussed the progress of made since the Paris Agreement and

the proper way to implement it.

The session also discussed tackling climate change, air pollution, the

ecosystem, existing disaster risks and the population vulnerable to it.

To interconnect parliaments of the region for the realization of SDGs the

‘4th South Asian Speakers Summit’ with representatives from Afghanistan,

Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka adopted the ‘Male

Direction’ with 11 separate directives.

Speaker of Maldives Mohammad Nashid, Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)

Secretary General Martin Chungong and Speakers of South Asian countries

participated in the summit, among others.