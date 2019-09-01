Southern Africa threatens to quit wildlife trade monitor

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 1, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Southern African nations are

threatening to quit the global wildlife trade regulator after it refused to

relax restrictions on trade in ivory and rhino horn and imposed a near total

ban on zoos taking African elephants captured in the wild.

Ties soured during this week’s meeting of the Convention on International

Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) in Geneva after numerous proposals from

the Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional bloc were

rejected.

Botswana, Namibia and Zimbabwe — home to the world’s largest elephant

population — asked for the right to sell ivory acquired through natural

deaths, confiscations and culling.

The demand was rejected by a majority of 101 votes.

The CITES treaty, created more than four decades ago, regulates trade in

some 36,000 species of plants and animals and provides mechanisms to help

crack down on illegal trade and sanction countries that break the rules.

But members of the 16-nation SADC bloc accuse it of turning a blind eye to

Africa’s problems.

“The result has been failure to adopt progressive, equitable, inclusive and

science-based conservation strategies,” Tanzanian Environment Minister George

Simbachawene told the Geneva meeting.

“Time has come to seriously reconsider whether there are any meaningful

benefits from our membership to CITES,” he said.

– Past sell-by date –

The ministers accused the regulatory body of bowing to animal rights groups

and unreasonably prohibiting the trade of African wildlife and products

rather than regulating it fairly.

“A great disappointment, shocking outcomes,” said Botswana’s Environment

Minister Onkokame Kitso Mokaila.

“I think CITES has long passed its sell-by date,” he said, adding SADC

needs “something else… that speaks to the issues of today.”

No member has permanently quit the Convention since it was adopted in 1963.

The United Arab Emirates withdrew in 1988 but rejoined in 1990.

The largely aid-dependent SADC region hosts the lion’s share of Africa’s

wildlife.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa blasted the decision not to relax

ivory laws saying the money — estimated to have a combined value of $600

million (540.7 million euros) — could fund conservation projects.

– ‘Divide and rule Africa’ –

“They bar us from killing our animals for selling ivory, but they want us

to protect them from being poached,” he protested.

Namibian Environment Minister Pohamba Shifeta said CITES was “increasingly

becoming a forum dominated by non-state players with the agenda to divide and

rule African states.”

“We are reconsidering our stay in CITES,” Shifeta said, suggesting regional

and national talks could take place this year.

CITES’ refusal to overturn the international ban on ivory trade was,

however, welcomed by conservationists.

Wildlife NGO Born Free’s head of policy, Mark Jones, told AFP that lifting

it would have “seriously undermined” existing conservation efforts.

Poaching has decimated the world elephant population, which slumped in

Africa from several million at the turn of the 19th century to around 400,000

in 2015.

Jones said devastated and vulnerable elephant populations would face

“increased risk from poachers and traffickers who would not hesitate to use

legal markets to launder illegal ivory into trade”.

He urged SADC countries to continue their membership and work with the

international community to find solutions for species threatened by trade and

trafficking.

Competition for resources is fierce, as growing human and wildlife

populations increasingly encroach on each other’s space.

Zimbabwean Parks spokesman Tinashe Farawo told AFP 15 people had died in

animal attacks during the first eight months of this year.

More than 200 people were killed in the past five years, he said. Crops

have also been destroyed.

“Our people must benefit, this is a resource we think we can monetise,

Farawo said.

“That’s why we have been saying we believe that the elephants must pay for

their upkeep.”

Botswana’s environment minister Mokaila said detractors need to consider

that rural communities were being affected by increasing wildlife numbers,

climate change, water shortages and loss of land fertility.

“It’s not just about talking about elephants or rhino, it’s about talking

about economies in Southern Africa,” he said.

“We cannot be emotional about it. We cannot bury our heads in the sand and

think that the problem will solve itself by saying stop trade,” said Mokaila.