Indira terms Sheikh Kamal good organizer

DHAKA, August 31, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatunnesa Indira today recalled the fond memories of Sheikh Kamal lauding his organizing skill as admirable.

“Sheikh Kamal didn’t hold any position in Awami League or Chattra League… He was a good athlete, sitar player and a sports and cultural organiser …He was very good at organising”, a press release quoted her saying that while addressing as the chief guest of the ‘Sheikh Kamal Memorial Debate’ and the ‘Sultana Kamal Memorial Sports’ ceremony at Ruqayyah Hall here.

She also recalled the memories of Sultana Kamal saying that she was a renowned sportsperson.

Indira also said that the defeated forces of the liberation war killed Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with view to erasing Awami League for good by torturing its leaders and workers, but they were not successful, said the release.

She said that no irregularities were found against Bangabandhu’s family, they didn’t even accept any special or national facilities.

The ceremony was presided over by Provost of Ruqayyah Hall Professor Zeenat Huda.