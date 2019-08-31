RAB arrests 2 ‘Ansar Al Islam’ members in city

DHAKA, Aug 31, 2019 (BSS) – Members of Rapid Action Battalio-2 (RAB-2) today arrested two activists of banned militant outfit Ansar Al Islam from Sadarghat Launch Terminal in the city.

The arrestees were identified as Abu Saleh Imu, 22, a 4th year student of management department in Barishal BM College and Shafikul Islam Saif, 31, a teacher of the college.

Mohiuddin Faruki , commander of Crime Prevention Company-3 of Rab-2, confirmed this and said they arrested the militants in a drive at the Launch Terminal at around 7:30am when the duo arrived from Barishal.

The elite force also recovered books on extremism and leaflets from their possession, he said.

Both of them hail from Banaripara of Barishal and they are directors of Banaripara Ummah Network and Ibadah Dotcom, Faruki added.

In primary interrogation, Imu and Saif confessed their involvement in militant activities, the RAB official said, adding process is underway for taking further legal action.