BAF chief off to RUSSIA

DHAKA, August 26, 2019 (BSS) – Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air
Force Air (BAF) Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat left Dhaka for Russia
today on a six-day official visit.
During the visit, BAF chief will attend `The International Aviation and
Space Salon (MAKS-2019)’ Air Show, said an ISPR press release.
He will also call on with Chief of Department of Federal Service for
Military Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) of Russia and exchange views on
bilateral issues.
Besides, he will meet with the high officials of reputed Russian
Industry ROSOBORONEXPORT and Aviation Corporation IRKUT in the Air Show and
discuss on professional matters.
It is expected that this visit of Chief of Air Staff will help
accelerating the process of inducting modern arms, ammunitions and technology
in BAF and play an important role for strengthening the existing relationship
between Air Forces of Bangladesh and Russia.