BAF chief off to RUSSIA

DHAKA, August 26, 2019 (BSS) – Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air

Force Air (BAF) Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat left Dhaka for Russia

today on a six-day official visit.

During the visit, BAF chief will attend `The International Aviation and

Space Salon (MAKS-2019)’ Air Show, said an ISPR press release.

He will also call on with Chief of Department of Federal Service for

Military Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) of Russia and exchange views on

bilateral issues.

Besides, he will meet with the high officials of reputed Russian

Industry ROSOBORONEXPORT and Aviation Corporation IRKUT in the Air Show and

discuss on professional matters.

It is expected that this visit of Chief of Air Staff will help

accelerating the process of inducting modern arms, ammunitions and technology

in BAF and play an important role for strengthening the existing relationship

between Air Forces of Bangladesh and Russia.