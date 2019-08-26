Verdict in war crimes case against Rajshahi Razakar tomorrow

DHAKA, Aug 26, 2019 (BSS) – The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1

today set tomorrow to pronounce judgement in crimes against humanity case against an alleged Razakar Md Abdus Samad alias Firoz Khan from Rajshahi.

Justice Md Shahinur Islam, chairman of the three-member panel of the

ICT-1, set the date through a short order this morning.

The tribunal on July 8, kept the verdict on CAV (curia advisory vault, a

Lating legal term, meaning the court awaits judgement) as both the

prosecution and defence concluded their arguments in the case on that day.

The first tribunal on September 9, 2018, framed four charges of crimes

against humanity against Khan and the trial was initiated through placing of

opening statement on October 10.

A total of 15 prosecution witnesses, including the investigation

officer, testified against the accused, but the defence failed to produce any

witness to vouch for Khan’s innocence.