Australia plans to censor extremist online content

SYDNEY, Aug 26, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Australia plans to block websites to stop

the spread of extreme content during “crisis events”, the country’s prime

minister has said.

Speaking from the G7 in Biarritz Sunday, Scott Morrison said the measures

were needed in response to the deadly attack on two New Zealand mosques in

March.

The live-streamed murder of 51 worshippers “demonstrated how digital

platforms and websites can be exploited to host extreme violent and terrorist

content,” he said in a statement.

“That type of abhorrent material has no place in Australia, and we are

doing everything we can to deny terrorists the opportunity to glorify their

crimes, including taking action locally and globally.”

Under the measures, Australia’s eSafety Commissioner would work with

companies to restrict access to domains propagating terrorist material.

A new 24/7 Crisis Coordination Centre will be tasked with monitoring

terror-related incidents and extremely violent events for censorship.

In the wake of the Christchurch attack, Australia set up a task force with

global tech giants like Facebook, YouTube, Amazon, Microsoft and Twitter to

address the spread of extremist material online.

It is not yet clear how the measures will be enforced. Morrison has

previously suggested that legislation may come if technology companies do not

cooperate.