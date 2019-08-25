Muzaffar laid to rest with state honor

DHAKA, Aug 24, 2019 (BSS) – President of Bangladesh National Awami Party

(NAP) Professor Muzaffar Ahmed was laid to eternal rest at his Allahabad

village of Debidwar Upazila in Cumilla district today after Johr prayers with

full state honour.

Muzaffar, also a member of the advisory council of the Mujibnagar

government that led Bangladesh’s Liberation War in 1971, was given guard of

honor before the burial following his fifth namaz-e-janaza at his native

village , said NAP Presidium Member Advocate Enamul Haque.

Earlier, his body was taken to the Cumilla Town Hall this morning for

conducting his forth namaz-e-janaza, he added.

National and local leaders of different political parties were present at

the time.

His first namaz-e-janaza was held at South Plaza of Jatiya Sangsad (JS)

while the second one was held in front of his party office in city’s New

Market area.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Speaker DR Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury,

ministers, parliament members and leaders of different political parties

joined the first namaz-e-janaza.

Later, Prime Minister and Speaker paid rich tributes to Prof Muzaffar

Ahmed who was one of the luminaries of left politics in the subcontinent.

They paid the homage by placing wreaths to his coffin draped with the red-

green national flag. After laying the wreaths, the premier stood in solemn

silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Prof

Muzaffar.

Mozaffar’s body was also taken to the Central Shaheed Minar yesterday

where people of all strata and politicians paid rich tribute placing floral

wreaths on his coffin.

Cabinet members and different political leaders and socio-cultural

organisations paid glowing tributes to the veteran at that time.