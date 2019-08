FARIDPUR, Aug 25, 2019 ( BSS) – A six-member probe committee led by

Additional Deputy Magistrate (ADM) Md Aslam Molla has been formed to

investigate the Faridpur road accident.

The committee has been asked to submit the report within 72 hours, Deputy

Commissioner Atul Sarker told BSS today.

The road accident occurred yesterday (Saturday) in Dhuldi bridge area of

Sadar upazila when a passenger-bound bus plunged into a roadside ditch

leaving eight people dead and 20 others injured.