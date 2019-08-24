Agamee Prakashani publishes ‘Eknajore Bangabandhu’

DHAKA, Aug 24, 2019 (BSS)- “Eknajore Bangabandhu”, a book containing life and works of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was published by Agamee Prakashani recently.

Writer Dr Mohammad Amin mainly focused on the personal life, works and contribution of Bangabandhu concisely targeting the people having special interest to know about Bangabandhu and those appear in BCS and different completive examinations, said a press release today.

Bangabandhu was the central figure in all major socio-political developments ranging from anti-British movement, birth of independent Bangladesh until August 15, 1975. The book can be a good source to know about the role of Bengalis in implementing the ideology of Bangabandhu.

The book is now available at bookstalls at Taka 300.